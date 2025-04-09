The International Monetary Fund reaches preliminary deal with Argentina on $20 billion bailout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it has reached a preliminary, staff-level agreement with cash-strapped Argentina on a $20 billion bailout, providing a welcome reprieve to libertarian President Javier Milei as he seeks to overturn the country's old economic order.

As a staff-level agreement, the rescue package still requires final approval from the IMF’s executive board, which was expected to meet in the coming days.

The fund's announcement offers a lifeline to President Milei, who has cut inflation and stabilized Argentina's economy with a free-market austerity agenda that has reversed the reckless borrowing of his left-wing populist predecessors.

The IMF has praised Milei's success in slashing Argentina’s fiscal deficit but had held off on a new loan to the country that is its biggest debtor, with 22 IMF loans already handed out since 1958.

To achieve Argentina's first fiscal surplus in almost two decades, Milei has eliminated government agencies, firing thousands of public employees and scrapping subsidies and price controls. But without cash from the international lender, he has been unable to rebuild Argentina's rapidly depleting foreign exchange reserves, which he needs to repay debts and lift the country's long-standing strict currency controls.

Currency controls prevent companies from sending profits abroad, discouraging foreign investment.

“The agreement builds on the authorities’ impressive early progress in stabilizing the economy,” the IMF said in a statement announcing the agreement on the loan under a 48-month arrangement.

There was no immediate response from Argentine authorities, who had been negotiating the deal for months.