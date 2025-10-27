Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Milei's party wins big in Argentina's midterm elections, in photos

Rodrigo Abd,Natacha Pisarenko
Monday 27 October 2025 07:56 GMT

Argentina’s libertarian leader Javier Milei scored sweeping victories in key regions during the country’s midterm elections Sunday, securing a strong mandate to push forward his aggressive free-market agenda, now buoyed by billions in support from the Trump administration.

In a vote widely viewed as a test of Milei’s two years in power, his La Libertad Avanza party captured more than 40% of ballots, outpacing the left-leaning populist opposition movement, known as Peronism, and surpassing most forecasts.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

