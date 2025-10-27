Milei's party wins big in Argentina's midterm elections, in photos

Argentina’s libertarian leader Javier Milei scored sweeping victories in key regions during the country’s midterm elections Sunday, securing a strong mandate to push forward his aggressive free-market agenda, now buoyed by billions in support from the Trump administration.
In a vote widely viewed as a test of Milei’s two years in power, his La Libertad Avanza party captured more than 40% of ballots, outpacing the left-leaning populist opposition movement, known as Peronism, and surpassing most forecasts.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in