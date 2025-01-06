Golden Globes Fashion: Ariana Grande eschews Glinda pink for pale yellow (brick road) silk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fasten your seatbelts, fashion fans! With some of Hollywood's most fashion-forward stars up for awards this year, it's going to be an eventful season. And the Golden Globes gets it all started, with stars (and their stylists) marking their territory at one of Hollywood's splashiest events. Big this year: lots of sparkle and shine.

Here are some of the looks catching attention Sunday at the Golden Globes:

Ariana Grande: From Glinda pink to Hepburn yellow

She didn't wear pink, the favored color of Glinda the Good. But “Wicked” star Grande evoked another Ozian color — yellow (of the yellow brick road, of course) in Givenchy haute couture. The gown was in pale silk with a hand-beaded bodice, a vintage 1966 gown from what the designer calls the Audrey Hepburn era of Givenchy. She wore a Swarovski choker and white opera gloves.

Mikey Madison: New movie star, new fashion star

Few red-carpet arrivals were more anticipated than that of Mikey Madison, the breakout “Anora” star who's been making waves in the fashion world, too, this season. Madison wore a shiny gold, strapless column gown from Bottega Veneta that emphasized her much-discussed fashion transformation into classic movie-star glamour.

Cate Blanchett: Glistening in gold

Actor Blanchett looked like an awards statue come to life in a glistening gold gown with a ruched top by Louis Vuitton — one that she also wore at the Cannes Film Festival. New gold stones were added to the gown, designed by Nicholas Ghesquière, to freshen the look.

Nicole Kidman: Sparkling in silver

Where Blanchett glistened in gold, Kidman sparkled in silver, in a daring, one-shoulder backless Balenciaga gown. The “Babygirl” star polished off the look with a chic, voluminous half-ponytail.

Ali Wong: Fiery in red

Actor-comedian Wong wasn’t easy to miss on the carpet: She wore a cascading gown of bright fire-engine red tulle. The grand Balenciaga number was accessorized with a satin belt and glamorous black spandex opera gloves, almost up to the shoulder.

Zoë Kravitz: Old-school glamour, a pink bow

The “Don’t Blink Twice” director went traditional with a black velvet Saint Laurent gown featuring a plunging neckline, with a sweet pastel pink silk bow around her waist. She was a favorite of Kevin Hyunh, InStyle’s fashion director, who said he loved how she “channeled old-school Hollywood glamour.”

Timothée Chalamet: No wool beanie here

Globes host Nikki Glaser zeroed right in on Chalamet, one of the hottest stars in Hollywood, in her monologue, telling him: “You have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip.” As for the clothes on his body, Chalamet went more traditional than other recent trips to the carpet, wearing a sleek Tom Ford black suit with embellished jacket, a white shirt and a blue scarf tossed around his neck (or was it a tie?) No wool beanie like in the Dylan-inspired look he wore to the New York premiere of his film, “A Complete Unknown.”

Kerry Washington: Opera gloves are a thing

Those opera gloves are really a thing this year: Also wearing them was actor Washington, who sported a neon pink silk taffeta gown, also from Balenciaga, with a train – the combo providing “a bit of edgy glamour, Hyunh said.

Tyler James Williams: Schooling the masses in fashion

Williams, of “Abbott Elementary,” is never safe or boring on the carpet. On Sunday he sported a gray pinstripe suit with cropped, double-breasted jacket with dramatic shoulder pads and a bare chest peeking out, over loose trousers.

Quinta Brunson: Sequins to spare

WIlliams’ colleague, “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Bronson, looked sleek in a heavily embellished custom Roberto Cavalli gown. Hyunh called the color, chocolate brown, “the color of the season.”

Glen Powell: A (fashion) hitman in Armani

Powell eschewed the tie and instead channeled casual glamour in an open-necked brown shirt and black velvet jacket, by Giorgio Armani.

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/golden-globe-awards