Oscars photos: See reunions, props and more candid moments from the red carpet

Stars had fun on their way into the Oscars.

Best supporting actress nominee Ariana Grande, dressed in a baby pink gown with a tulle skirt, and Elle Fanning, in lacy white, held hands and laughed as they arrived.

The fashion moments were plenty and wide-ranging: Timothée Chalamet, nominated for best actor, walked in a butter yellow suit, holding the hand of his mother, Nicole Fender, as they approached the Dolby Theatre. Andrew Garfield opted for a chocolate brown suit. Michelle Yeoh’s royal blue gown cascaded down the stairs.

Grande and Yeoh's “Wicked” castmate Bowen Yang and his “Las Culturistas” podcast co-host Matt Rogers were all smiles, posing with lucky fans who secured seats in bleachers through lotteries. Dressed in florals, Jeff Goldblum — the Wizard of Oz himself — and his wife Emilie Livingston stopped to pose with U.S. Army members there to celebrate their 250th anniversary.

It wasn’t just human stars making their way through the sea of celebrities and photographers on the carpet: Filmmakers Nick Park, Richard Beek and Merlin Crossingham carried the Claymation stars of “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl,” nominated for best animated feature. Animation director Nicolas Keppens wore a figurine of the character Bart from his nominated short “Beautiful Men” in a pink baby carrier on his chest.

Slava Leontyev, co-director of “Porcelain War,” held Frodo, the yorkie featured in the documentary.

Diane Warren, nominated for her 16th Oscar for her song “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight” wore a jacket adorned with glittery music notes. She lifted up her collar to reveal a phrase printed on the inside: “Make it (expletive) Happen.” (Spoiler: it didn't. El Mal’ from ‘Emilia Pérez’ won the best original song Oscar.)

AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr contributed to this report.