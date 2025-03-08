Storm dumps heavy snow on northern Arizona, gridlocking Interstate 40

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A winter storm dumped heavy snow across northern Arizona on Friday, playing a major factor in a more than 15-mile (24-kilometer) backup on a major interstate.

Semitrucks and other vehicles were stalled on Interstate 40 westbound between Flagstaff and Williams late Friday as the sun set. The standstill dragged on for hours.

The snow, along with a two-vehicle crash contributed to the backup, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves said.

"We could not clear it quick enough to get traffic moving again because of the adverse snow conditions, he said.

An injury was reported in the crash but no deaths were reported around the region as a result of the storm, Graves said.

The storm was the biggest of the winter season so far and followed a dry stretch that left Flagstaff and numerous other cities across the West well below normal for precipitation to date. They'll likely stay there despite the snow and rain.

The snowfall ranged from a few inches in lower elevations to more than a foot (30 centimeters) in places like Flagstaff and Munds Park, with the white stuff still falling.

The Arizona Snowbowl ski resort joked on X that Miracle March was in full effect.

“This weekend is bound to be epic,” it wrote in a post.

Parts of other roadways were closed at times during the storm, including Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and Phoenix.

The storm was expected to move east out of the state on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.