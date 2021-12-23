Arizona Sen. Peshlakai resigns, moves to Interior Department
Arizona state Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai has resigned Wednesday to take a position with the U.S. Department of the Interior, led by Secretary Deb Haaland
Arizona state Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai has resigned to take an Interior Department position in President Joe Biden’s administration.
“I will begin work at the federal level in the new year and will be more impactful for all of the western United States," Peshlakai, a Democrat, said in her resignation letter dated Wednesday.
Peshlakai, who was the state’s first Native American woman senator, resigned while midway through her third two-year term in Senate. She previously served in the state House. Her district includes much of northern and eastern Arizona, including the Navajo Nation.
She will now work under Secretary Deb Haaland s department. Haaland made history this year as the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.
___
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Arizona state Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai's name.
