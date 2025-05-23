Reproductive rights advocates sue Arizona over laws regulating abortion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reproductive rights advocates sued Arizona on Thursday to unravel several laws regulating abortion in the state.

The lawsuit was filed by two providers in the state and the Arizona Medical Association. It comes more than six months after voters enshrined in the state constitution access to abortions up to fetal viability, which is the point at which a fetus can survive outside of the uterus.

The advocates are seeking to undo laws including those that bar abortions sought based on genetic abnormalities, require informed consent in-person at least 24 hours before the procedure and offer an opportunity to view the ultrasound, and prohibit abortion medication delivered by mail and the use of tele-health for abortion care.

“These stigmatizing and medically unnecessary abortion restrictions violate the right to reproductive freedom established by Arizona voters last November, and it’s time for them to go,” Rebecca Chan, staff attorney for the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said in a statement. “Arizonans are perfectly capable of making decisions about their own reproductive futures."

The state attorney general's office is reviewing the complaint, and an agency spokesperson noted that state law should be in line with the amendment approved by voters last November. Arizona was one of a handful of states that passed ballot measures in the 2024 general election enshrining the right to abortion to their state constitutions.

Earlier this year, an Arizona judge blocked the state's 15-week abortion ban.

Peter Gentala, president of Center for Arizona Policy, a socially conservative nonprofit, said it is too early to determine if the organization will intervene in the lawsuit.

“Women’s health is important and this lawsuit reflects an agenda to maximize abortion in Arizona and that comes at a cost to women’s health,” he said.