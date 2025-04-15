Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Multiple people fired weapons in shooting at an Arkansas park that killed 2, police say

Police say multiple people fired weapons during a weekend shooting at a city park in Arkansas that killed two and injured nine others

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 15 April 2025 22:26 BST
City Park Shooting-Arkansas
City Park Shooting-Arkansas (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Multiple people fired weapons during a weekend shooting at a city park in Arkansas that killed two and injured nine others, authorities said Tuesday.

Conway Police identified 24-year-old Tatayana Penister of England, Arkansas, and 23-year-old Demetrius Feemster of Little Rock as the victims killed in the Sunday night shooting. Conway is about 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

Police Chief Chris Harris said that shots had been fired from at least six different weapons during the shooting and investigators estimate that at least 100 rounds were fired. Harris did not identify the suspects police are looking for, or say how many suspects there are.

Harris said one of the nine injured remained in intensive care as of Tuesday and the other eight had non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting occurred during an event at the park that hadn't been permitted by the city, officials said.

