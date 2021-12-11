2 dead, 5 injured after tornado hits Arkansas nursing home

At least two people were killed when a reported tornado ripped through an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in southern Illinois are also responding to reports of injuries at an Amazon warehouse after a roof collapsed

Via AP news wire
Saturday 11 December 2021 04:03
Midwest Tornadoes

At least two people were killed Friday night when a reported tornado ripped through an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in southern Illinois were also responding to reports of injuries at an Amazon warehouse after a roof collapsed amid storms there.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told KAIT-TV that at least five others were injured and 20 people were trapped after the tornado struck the Monette Manor area in northeast Arkansas. A call by The Associated Press to the county office wasn't immediately returned.

The TV station reported that emergency crews from Trumann, and police and firefighters from Jonesboro were headed to the area to assist. The nursing home has about 90 beds.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also tweeted Friday night that a tornado had struck in Mississippi County.

There were several reports of tornadoes spotted or on the ground in parts of the Midwest There was also inclement weather in Edwardsville, Illinois, where crews were responding to the Amazon warehouse there amid reports of people injured or trapped. The extent of the damage or injuries wasn't immediately clear.

