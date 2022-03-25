Groundbreaking held in Texas for Medal of Honor museum
Ground has been broken for a new museum in Texas that will honor those who have been awarded the nation’s highest military honor
Groundbreaking held in Texas for Medal of Honor museumShow all 5
Ground was broken Friday for a new museum in Texas to honor those who have been awarded the nation's highest military honor.
The National Medal of Honor Museum will be built in Arlington, just west of Dallas. The museum will tell the stories of the recipients of the medal, which is awarded by Congress for risking life in combat beyond the call of duty.
“When you look at the Medal of Honor recipient, you are looking at someone who has demonstrated gallantry under impossible odds, you are looking at someone who has placed duty above self, you are looking at someone who understands the meaning of sacrifice in the most profound way,” former President George W. Bush said at the groundbreaking ceremony.
Some Medal of Honor recipients attended the ceremony. About 3,500 people have received the award.
The museum, which will have permanent and rotating exhibits, is expected to open in 2024.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.