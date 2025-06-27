Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of 12 men who became Catholic priests in the US

Jessie Wardarski,Luis Andres Henao
Friday 27 June 2025 12:06 BST

At a time when the U.S. Catholic Church is grappling with a severe shortage of priests, the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, recently ordained 12 new priests — its second-largest class ever — in a joyful Mass at its cathedral.

Ahead of the ceremony, The Associated Press spent time with the men, who explained what drove them to choose a life of celibacy, obedience and devotion.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.

