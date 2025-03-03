LA Kings apologize for selling scarves made in Turkey on Armenian Night
The Los Angeles Kings have apologized for selling scarves made in Turkey during Armenian Heritage Night last month
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Los Angeles Kings have apologized for selling scarves made in Turkey during Armenian Heritage Night last month.
“We, the LA Kings and our partners at Rank & Rally want to sincerely apologize to all our friends in the Armenian Community and beyond for the oversight that may have inadvertently impacted your experience during what should’ve been a joyous celebration,” the Kings said in a statement released Saturday. “We source, stock and sell merchandise from a select list of manufacturers that are officially licensed by the league, and we were unaware of the item’s production origin.”
The Los Angeles area is home to the largest Armenian community outside of Armenia. Neighboring Armenia and Turkey are historic enemies stemming from the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in massacres, deportations and forced marches that began in 1915 in Ottoman Turkey. Historians widely view the event as genocide. Turkey vehemently rejects the label.
The Kings are offering full refunds or exchanges in person or by mail for anyone who purchased the scarf at the TEAM LA store.
Armenian Heritage Night was Feb. 22 and is an annual event.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl