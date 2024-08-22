Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Asa Hutchinson to join University of Arkansas law school faculty next year

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is joining the University of Arkansas School of Law faculty next year

Via AP news wire
Thursday 22 August 2024 23:30
Asa Hutchinson Law School
Asa Hutchinson Law School (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination, is joining the University of Arkansas School of Law next year, the school announced Thursday.

Hutchinson will join the faculty at his alma mater as “executive in residence” during the spring 2025 spring semester, according to the university. He will teach a course on leadership in state and federal government, and participate in continuing legal education and moot court programs.

“This is where it all began for me,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “To be here is an honor and exhilarating. To see the excitement of the students and their dedication to make a difference and pursue justice is inspiring.”

Hutchinson served two terms as Arkansas governor and ran for the Republican presidential nomination before dropping out in January. He was an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump.

Hutchinson, 73, served as U.S. attorney in Arkansas in the 1980s, appointed to the post by President Ronald Reagan. He is also a former congressman who served as one of the House managers prosecuting the impeachment case against then-President Bill Clinton.

Hutchinson, 73, served in President George W. Bush’s White House as the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration and as an undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Governor Hutchinson’s professional career as an accomplished attorney and his political career as a United States representative, governor and presidential candidate make him an excellent addition to the law school community," Cynthia Nance, the law school's dean, said in a statement. "We are thrilled for him to teach and to engage with the next generation of lawyers.”

Since dropping out of the presidential race earlier this year, Hutchinson joined Scripps News as a political analyst.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in