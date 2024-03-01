AP Week in Pictures: Asia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Feb. 23-29, 2024

A Hindu devotee performed rituals during Maghi Purnima in Prayagraj, India. South Korean doctors protested the government’s medical policy near the presidential office in Seoul. Farmers and other borrowers protesting the alleged excesses of private lenders gathered in Kathmandu, Nepal.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

