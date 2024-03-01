Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 01 March 2024 02:15

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Show all 10

Feb. 23-29, 2024

A Hindu devotee performed rituals during Maghi Purnima in Prayagraj, India. South Korean doctors protested the government’s medical policy near the presidential office in Seoul. Farmers and other borrowers protesting the alleged excesses of private lenders gathered in Kathmandu, Nepal.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in