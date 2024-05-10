Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 10 May 2024 08:57

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

May 3-May 9, 2024

General elections continue throughout India. Campus protests in the U.S. have influenced students in Bangladesh and South Korea. Buddhists monks clean Buddha statues before his birthday. Horse riders compete in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous region. Teams compete in rugby matches in Singapore. Animals, as well as people, in Asian countries try to avoid heat.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

