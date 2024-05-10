AP Week in Pictures: Asia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

May 3-May 9, 2024

General elections continue throughout India. Campus protests in the U.S. have influenced students in Bangladesh and South Korea. Buddhists monks clean Buddha statues before his birthday. Horse riders compete in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous region. Teams compete in rugby matches in Singapore. Animals, as well as people, in Asian countries try to avoid heat.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

