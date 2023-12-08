Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 08 December 2023 03:14

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Dec. 1-7, 2023

Mount Marapi spews volcanic materials during its eruption in Indonesia, a powerful earthquake struck Saturday off the southern Philippines and a hospital is flooded after heavy rains along the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai, India.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

