AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 16 February 2024 02:29

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Feb. 9-15, 2024

Indonesian voters chose a new president. Farmers marched to India's capital asking for a guaranteed minimum support price for all farm produce. People celebrated the Lunar New Year and the start of the Chinese year of the dragon.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

