Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 05 January 2024 04:16

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Show all 20

Dec. 29, 2023-Jan. 4, 2024

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

A series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan, damaging thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats. A Japan Airlines plane catches fire on the runway of Haneda airport after colliding with a Japanese coast guard aircraft. New Year's celebrations are held in various countries in Asia.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in