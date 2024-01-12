AP Week in Pictures: Asia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jan. 4-11, 2024

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

Devotees crowd during the annual Black Nazarene procession in Manila, Philippines, supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party candidate cheer during a rally in Taipei, Taiwan, ahead of Saturday's presidential election, and a man reads a Bangladeshi newspaper that has the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s election victory in Dhaka.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

