AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 12 January 2024 02:51

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Jan. 4-11, 2024

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

Devotees crowd during the annual Black Nazarene procession in Manila, Philippines, supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party candidate cheer during a rally in Taipei, Taiwan, ahead of Saturday's presidential election, and a man reads a Bangladeshi newspaper that has the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s election victory in Dhaka.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

