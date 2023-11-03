Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 03 November 2023 01:24

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2023

A student activist resists detention while gathering to protest against Israel’s military operations in Gaza and to support the Palestinian people, in New Delhi. Activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party face police during a protest in Dhaka. A devotee lights oil lamps during celebrations of the full moon day of Thadingyut, or lighting festival, to mark the end of Buddhist Lent in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

