AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 31 May 2024 04:19

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Show all 13

May 24-30, 2024

A Japanese town that erected a huge black mesh net last week to stop tourists from snapping photos of Mount Fuji discovered holes in the screen. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang for the first trilateral meeting in four years. Lopburi, in central Thailand, began efforts to control its monkey population, luring them into cages with fresh fruit, before finding them new homes.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

This selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

