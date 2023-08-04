AP Week in Pictures: Asia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

July 28-Aug. 3, 2023

Flooding in China and the Philippines, Hindu rituals at rivers in India, the capsize of a passenger ferry in the Philippines and New Zealand sea lions hanging out at the beach.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by the Associated Press in Asia in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

