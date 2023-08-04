Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 04 August 2023 08:14

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

July 28-Aug. 3, 2023

Flooding in China and the Philippines, Hindu rituals at rivers in India, the capsize of a passenger ferry in the Philippines and New Zealand sea lions hanging out at the beach.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by the Associated Press in Asia in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

