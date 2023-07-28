Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 28 July 2023 04:35

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

July 21-27, 2023

A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters caused by Typhoon Doksuri in the Philippines, a Shiite Muslim mourns as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession in Indian-controlled Kashmir, and police in Ahmedabad, India, detain a person who was protesting recent violence in Manipur state.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

