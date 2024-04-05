Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 05 April 2024 05:25

March 29 - April 4, 2024

Rescuers searched for missing people and worked to reach hundreds stranded following Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years. A crowd of people, some weeping, gathered at the rain-soaked amusement park in South Korea to bid farewell to their beloved giant panda before her departure to China. Hundreds gathered to bid farewell as the independent bookstore closed its doors in Hong Kong.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

