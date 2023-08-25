AP Week in Pictures: Asia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aug. 18-25, 2023

The operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant began releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is greeted on his arrival to Thailand from 15 years of exile, Spain won the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

