AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 25 August 2023 05:14

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Show all 9

Aug. 18-25, 2023

The operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant began releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is greeted on his arrival to Thailand from 15 years of exile, Spain won the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.



