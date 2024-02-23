AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Jump to content

The Associated Press
Friday 23 February 2024 08:50

Feb. 16-22, 2024

Farmers in India continue to protest over crop prices, Singapore hosts an international airshow, Tokyo’s stock market surged to an all-time high, and Cambodian rice farmers get busy cooking sticky rice in bamboo for a post-harvest celebration while others are still picking their cassava.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

