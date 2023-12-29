Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 29 December 2023 02:34

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Show all 9

Dec. 22-28, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

Dense fog enveloped Delhi, bringing visibility down to zero and severely disrupting air, rail and road transport. Visitors and locals flock to Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach to spend time with families and friends on Christmas Day. More than 1,500 Rohingya refugees fleeing Bangladesh by boat have landed in Indonesia’s northern province.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in