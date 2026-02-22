Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos from Assisi as the bones of St. Francis go on display

Pilgrims will have yet another reason to visit the hilltop Umbrian town of Assisi, as the bones of St. Francis of Assisi, the medieval friar who inspired Pope Francis and generations of Christians before him, go on public display for the first time.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

