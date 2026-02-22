Photos from Assisi as the bones of St. Francis go on display
Pilgrims will have yet another reason to visit the hilltop Umbrian town of Assisi, as the bones of St. Francis of Assisi, the medieval friar who inspired Pope Francis and generations of Christians before him, go on public display for the first time.
