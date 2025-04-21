Canonization of the first millennial saint, Carlo Acutis, postponed after the death of Pope Francis
The canonization of the first millennial saint, Carlo Acutis, has been postponed due to the death Monday of Pope Francis, the Vatican announced
Acutis was to be canonized next Sunday, on the occasion of the Jubilee celebration for adolescents.
The canonization Mass was to be held at St. Peter’s Square, but the faithful have been flocking to Assisi, Italy, where his body — wearing sneakers, jeans and a sweatshirt — lies in a shrine. He was 15 when he died after a short bout with leukemia.
Acutis used his computer savvy to create an online exhibit about more than 100 eucharistic miracles recognized by the church over many centuries, focused on the real presence of Christ that Catholics believe is in the consecrated bread and wine.
The Jubilee Mass for adolescents will go ahead.