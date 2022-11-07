Fans line up in Houston for parade celebrating Astros' win
Fans have been lining up in downtown Houston for a parade to celebrate the Astros’ World Series win over the weekend
Fans were lining up in downtown Houston on Monday for a parade to celebrate the Astros' World Series win over the weekend.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade starts at noon.
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6.
The city said in a news release that the downtown parade after the Astros' 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expect about that many people at Monday's parade.
Saturday's win gave the Astros' 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
