Greek firefighters battle blaze near Athens for second day

Greek firefighters are battling a wildfire for a second day near two Athens suburbs

Via AP news wire
Sunday 05 June 2022 12:21

Greek firefighters battle blaze near Athens for second day

Show all 10

Greek firefighters on Sunday were battling a wildfire for a second day near two Athens suburbs.

Local media reported some damage to houses as well as vehicles, with 65 fire engines and 283 firefighters still operating in the area.

Authorities said that while the blaze has abated, it's still ongoing. No official damage estimate was available and would be done once the fire is over, officials said.

Greek authorities on Saturday ordered the evacuation of parts of the southern Athens suburbs of Voula and Glyfada as a precaution when strong winds fanned the blaze and threatened residential areas.

Thick black smoke from the fire could be seen as far as Piraeus, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) away.

Recommended

Officials defended the state’s response to the fire, saying it was prompt but was hampered by the mountainous terrain, high winds which occasionally reached gale force and the fact that there were three separate fires breaking out almost simultaneously.

The fire started in the early afternoon Saturday. According to Deputy Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Evangelos Tournas, the first fire engines were on the spot 12 minutes after the alarm was given and, eight minutes later, firefighting planes and helicopters, 17 in total, lifted off to join the efforts.

“Despite the great collective effort, there was limited damage to some homes ... but we avoided injuries or loss of life,” Tournas said, adding that there were 61 fires across Greece on Saturday.

Hot and dry weather, combined with frequent high winds, make Greece especially vulnerable to wildfires during summer.

Last August, wildfires devastated the northern half of the island of Evia, Greece’s second largest. These and other major fires stretched the country’s firefighting capability to the limit and required aid from 24 European and Middle Eastern countries, which sent planes, helicopters, vehicles and hundreds of firefighters.

On Thursday, the European Commission said that more than 200 firefighters and technical equipment provided by European Union countries will be soon deployed to Greece to allow for a swift response to large wildfires.

“We are still in the beginning of summer and our aim is to moderate the harsh consequences of those new phenomena caused by the climate crisis,” said Christos Stylianides, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister. “Summer will be tough...weather forecasts show that, in the Eastern Mediterranean region, a climate crisis hot spot, things will, unfortunately, not be easy."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in