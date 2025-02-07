Thousands block Athens traffic to protest delays in Greek rail disaster inquiry
Several thousand high school and university students have blocked traffic in central Athens in an anti-government protest against delays in an investigation into a 2023 rail disaster that claimed 57 lives
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Several thousand high school and university students blocked traffic in central Athens Friday in an anti-government protest against delays in an investigation into a 2023 rail disaster that claimed 57 lives.
Protesters marched through the city center, chanting “Murderers! Murderers!” as hundreds of police officers, many in riot gear, stood by.
The fatal head-on collision occurred near Tempe, in northern Greece, when a passenger train was incorrectly routed onto the same track as an oncoming freight train.
Delays in the disaster investigation have intensified pressure on the conservative government ahead of the two-year anniversary of the crash on Feb. 28. The tragedy already prompted massive public protests and political controversy.