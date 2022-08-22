Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 shot in Midtown neighborhood
Atlanta police say a woman shot three people, two of them fatally, at two different locations in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood and was later taken into custody at the city's airport
Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 shot in Midtown neighborhoodShow all 8
A woman shot and killed two people and wounded a third Monday at two different locations in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and was later taken into custody at the city's airport, police said.
Atlanta police said they did not immediately know what prompted the attack or whether the victims were targeted. The suspect's name was not released.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1:45 p.m. and found two victims at the first building. One of the victims died, and the other was taken to a hospital, Atlanta police said.
While there, police received another report of a shooting at a second building less than a mile (1.6 km) away. That victim was also taken to the hospital and later died. Atlanta police said they are investigating how the two sites are connected.
The suspect initially remained at large, prompting police to shut down streets and tell residents of some buildings to stay inside. Atlanta police said an “extensive camera network” helped them locate the suspect at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.