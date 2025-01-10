Delta jet aborts takeoff from snowy Atlanta airport after engine problem

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four passengers were injured Friday at the Atlanta airport after a Delta Air Lines jet bound for Minneapolis aborted its takeoff.

The plane had experienced an engine problem, Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant said. The incident happened while a snowstorm was causing widespread cancellations and delays in Atlanta, the world's busiest airport. But officials can't say if the problem had anything to do with the weather.

The 201 passengers, two pilots and five flight attendants aboard evacuated the Boeing 757-300 using inflatable slides and were bused back to a concourse. One of the injured passengers was taken to a hospital, while three were treated at the airport for minor injuries.

Durrant said the flight crew “followed established procedures to suspend the takeoff.”

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers, and we apologize to our customers for their experience," Durrant said. "We are working to support our customers and get them to their destinations as safely and quickly as possible.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate.

All five of the runways at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport were closed for at least a time on Friday and Delta said at noon on Friday that it had already canceled about 500 flights at the airport. The airline said in a news release that snow “began earlier and with heavier intensity than forecast, which reduced deicing capability and slowed operations.”

Delta said customers could rebook without paying additional costs, and that more flights might be canceled or rescheduled.