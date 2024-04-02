Police release name of man accused of ramming vehicle into front gate of FBI Atlanta office

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Georgia on Tuesday released the name of the man who they say rammed an SUV into the front gate at the FBI's Atlanta office.

A DeKalb County police spokesperson said officers have secured warrants for interference with government property against Ervin Lee Bolling. The charges did not immediately show up in online court records Tuesday, and it wasn't clear whether Bolling had an attorney who could comment.

The FBI has said the crash happened just after noon Monday when the man tried to follow another vehicle through the gate. The man was taken to an Atlanta hospital for evaluation.

Pete Ellis, assistant special agent in charge of the agency’s Atlanta office, told reporters that special agents who were passing by took the man into custody and no one was injured. Agents and bomb technicians checked the vehicle “as a precaution,” Ellis said.

Video from the scene showed a reddish-orange SUV with its hood crumpled against a retractable barrier just inside the front gate.