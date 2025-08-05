Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Rain-shortened MLB Speedway Classic tops Saturday sports ratings

The 2025 MLB Speedway Classic was the most-watched sporting event on Saturday, even though rain shortened it

The Associated Press
Tuesday 05 August 2025 17:53 BST

The 2025 MLB Speedway Classic was the most-watched sporting event on Saturday, despite being rain-shortened.

FOX’s rain-delay coverage of the game out-performed all competitive prime-time telecasts that night with 1.78 million viewers, FOX Sports said Tuesday. Game-play coverage from 9:42-10:32 PM ET on Saturday peaked at 2.4 million viewers.

A record crowd of 91,032 for a regular-season Major League Baseball game got to see all the hype leading up to the event at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, before rain washed out the game in the bottom of the first inning.

The complete MLB Speedway Classic on FOX averaged 1,601,000 viewers over Saturday and Sunday. Atlanta beat Cincinnati 4-2 when play resumed on Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in