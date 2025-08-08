Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Active shooter reported at Emory University in Atlanta, authorities say

Emory University has alerted students and staff Friday to an active shooter on their Atlanta campus

Via AP news wire
Friday 08 August 2025 23:14 BST
Emory University Shooting
Police were responding Friday to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, near the entrance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Atlanta police did not immediately say whether anyone was injured in the shooting. The university warned students and others on the campus to shelter in place.

The university told students to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT” and avoid the area, according to the alert.

Atlanta police said they were responding to reports of an active shooter.

Staff at a deli near campus locked the doors and hunkered down inside. Brandy Giraldo, General Muir's chief operating officer, said staffers inside heard a string of gunshots.

“It sounded like fireworks going off, one right after the other,” she said.

___

This story has been corrected to show the deli’s name is spelled General Muir, not General Miur.

