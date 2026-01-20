Prosecutors seek to drop child abuse charges against Atlantic City schools superintendent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prosecutors have announced they won't proceed with a child abuse trial against Atlantic City's superintendent of schools, just weeks after her husband — the seaside gambling resort's mayor — was acquitted on similar charges.

Marty Small Sr., 51, and La’Quetta Small, 49, were accused endangering and abusing their teenage daughter. Atlantic City High School principal Constance Days-Chapman also was charged in the case because prosecutors said she failed to report the teen’s abuse claim to state child welfare officials. Both women had pleaded not guilty.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds announced late Friday that his office would ask a judge to dismiss all charges against the two women. He said the decision was made after his office spoke with the Smalls' daughter — who turned 18 earlier this month — and determined she no longer wanted the case to proceed.

“Based on her wishes, keeping in mind the prior not guilty verdict, and in an attempt not to re‑victimize (the daughter) again with trials against her mother and longtime family friend, we believe it is prudent and responsible to dismiss the remaining indictments,” Reynolds said.

Prosecutors made the dismissal request to a state judge on Friday, but it wasn't clear Tuesday when a ruling on it would be made.

La’Quetta Small was scheduled to stand trial in April on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault. Her attorney. Michael Schreiber, said he was pleased with the prosecutors dismissal decision, adding that the matter should have been handled by counselors or in family court.

Marty Small had been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, making terroristic threats and witness tampering. Prosecutors had said he asked his daughter to recant claims she made to law enforcement officials that he had abused her.

Just weeks before his trial began last month, Small had been reelected to a four-year term in the Democratic stronghold, posting a 24-percentage-point win over his Republican challenger. During his testimony, Small denied ever harming his child.