Dilly Dally the sea turtle returns to the ocean after flipper amputation

An adolescent loggerhead sea turtle named Dilly Dally crawled into the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday morning, months after having a front flipper amputated at a Florida turtle hospital.

The turtle was brought to Loggerhead Marinelife Center in January suffering from predator wounds to the front flipper. The veterinary crew at the Juno Beach facility assisted in Dilly Dally's rehabilitation and care.

“Every time we can release a turtle back into the wild is special and not just for us but for all the interns and volunteers and everyone that puts an effort to getting these turtles back out there. It’s always a really special day,” said Marika Weber, a veterinary technician at the center.

Stormy weather on Wednesday almost caused Dilly Dally's release to be postponed. But they packed the turtle up and drove the short distance to the beach. A crowd of beachgoers cheered as the turtle made its way to the ocean.

A satellite tracking device attached to Dilly Dally's shell will allow the center and the public to follow her journey.

The center partnered with the Smithsonian to get the satellite tag, which was attached on Tuesday.

“So now Dilly Dally has an active live satellite tag on her and we can get real-time data on where she goes, which is really exciting because we don’t really know what happens to our three flipper turtles once you release them, Weber said. “Now we know if their migration or foraging patterns change and it’ll be really helpful to see what happens to these patients.”

All sea turtles are endangered or threatened species.

“So every sea turtle that we can save and get back out there is the win for the species.”

Follow Dilly Dally's journey at Marinelife Turtle Tracker.

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.