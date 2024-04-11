Start of the Masters delayed by at least one hour because of bad weather

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The start of the Masters has been delayed by at least one hour because of bad weather.

The first round was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. local time on Thursday, with Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp going out in the first group.

“The first round will not begin before 9 a.m,” the Masters said, adding that gate openings at Augusta National have also been delayed.

Storms, heavy rain and strong winds were forecast for Thursday.

