Start of the Masters delayed by at least one hour because of bad weather
The start of the Masters has been delayed by at least one hour because of bad weather.
The first round was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. local time on Thursday, with Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp going out in the first group.
“The first round will not begin before 9 a.m,” the Masters said, adding that gate openings at Augusta National have also been delayed.
Storms, heavy rain and strong winds were forecast for Thursday.
