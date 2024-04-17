Myanmar’s military says Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest
Myanmar’s military said Wednesday that ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest as a health measure due to a heat wave.
A nationwide conflict in Myanmar began after the army in 2021 ousted the elected government, imprisoned Suu Kyi and began suppressing nonviolent protests that sought a return to democratic rule.