Political prisoners released in Myanmar mass amnesty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Excited families greeted relatives released from Myanmar's Insein Prison on Thursday as part of a mass amnesty granted by the country's military rulers ahead of next month's election.

At least eight buses carrying prisoners were welcomed outside the gate of the Yangon prison at 11:30 a.m. by relatives and friends who had been waiting since early morning.

The military administration granted amnesty to more than 3,000 people locked up for opposing army rule and dropped charges against more than 5,500 others, state-run broadcaster MRTV reported Wednesday. The amnesty was intended to ensure eligible voters could participate in the Dec. 28 elections, it said.

An official from Insein Prison, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to release information, confirmed prisoners would be released starting Thursday but did not say how many or who they were. In past amnesties, releases have taken several days.

There was no sign that the prisoner release would include former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who led the National League for Democracy government ousted in the military takeover in 2021 and who has been held virtually incommunicado since then.

Among those freed were Kyi Toe, a member of NLD’s central information committee, and freelance journalist Zaw Lin Htut, also known as Phoe Thar. Both were arrested in 2021.

“I am determined to work with Aunty until I am 90 years old,” Kyi Toe told journalists as he arrived outside the prison gate. Aunty is a common expression of respect for Suu Kyi among senior NLD members.

He added that other senior NLD members still remain in prison.

Critics have asserted Myanmar's election will be neither free nor fair because there is no free media and most of the leaders of the dissolved NLD have been arrested.

MRTV said the National Defense and Security council, a constitutional administrative government body controlled by the military, granted amnesties covering 3,085 prisoners convicted under the part of the penal code known as the incitement law, which makes it a crime to spread comments that create public unrest or fear, or spread false news. It has been widely used to arrest critics of the government or military and is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Conditional release was granted to 724 prisoners, who would have to serve the rest of their old sentence if they commit a new offense, and 5,580 people who are either being prosecuted or are in hiding, will receive amnesty and have their incitement cases closed.

Some 22,708 political detainees, including Suu Kyi, were in detention as of Wednesday, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent organization that keeps detailed tallies of arrests.

The 80-year-old Suu Kyi is serving a 27-year sentence after being convicted in what supporters have called politically tinged prosecutions.

The army takeover in 2021 was met with massive nonviolent resistance, which has since become a widespread armed struggle.