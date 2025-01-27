AP PHOTOS: The rail tracks of Auschwitz still cross the area as aging reminders of horror

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

During World War II, men, women and children were transported from across Europe to Auschwitz-Birkenau, horrendous journeys in which they were packed into cramped cattle cars.

They arrived onto an unloading platform, known as the ramp, where Nazi doctors made selections, deciding who would be murdered immediately and who would be used for slave labor.

Many of those rail tracks are abandoned but still exist within the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, stark reminders of the industrial nature of the killing. But they also extend beyond the memorial site, cutting through fields and running along family homes and a bus station, aging testaments of the horrors making their mark on life today.

In all, 1.1 million people perished at Auschwitz in gas chambers or from disease, starvation and exhaustion. About 90% of the victims were Jewish, while Poles, Roma and Sinti, and Soviet prisoners of war were also among the victims.

The camp was liberated by Soviet troops on Jan. 27, 1945.

Nazi Germany established its largest extermination camp in Oswiecim — the name of the Polish town that was called Auschwitz under German occupation — because it was centrally located in Europe, with the railway infrastructure making it possible to transport Jews there from all across Europe — from Belgium, France and the Netherlands, from Italy and from Hungary.

On the grounds of Birkenau there is a memorial in the form of a rail carriage dedicated to the memory of the 420,000 Hungarian Jews who were deported to Auschwitz from May to July 1944.

On Monday, the world will mark the 80th anniversary of the camp’s liberation, with elderly survivors of Nazi atrocities gathering with state leaders and royalty.