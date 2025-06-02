Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: A mother's journey with autism: Eileen Lamb's life with her 3 children

Eric Gay
Monday 02 June 2025 13:07 BST

As the nation’s top health official, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s stark comments about children with autism have splintered a community of millions of people who are living with the disorder.

Eileen Lamb knows those struggles well. She was diagnosed with autism after she started noticing signs a decade ago that her first son, Charlie, may have autism.

Days in Austin, Texas, can be daunting with Charlie, younger brother Jude, a 9-year-old who also has autism, and 2-year-old sister Billie.

At 12, Charlie still requires constant supervision, especially with his habit of eating non-food items.

Lamb said it’s unlikely Charlie will ever play baseball or go on a date — as Kennedy said last month when describing autism — but she also doesn’t only view her child’s limitations.

“I see where he was going with his comments,” Lamb said. “But I also think that’s not how you measure the value of our children’s lives. The language we use matters.”

This is a photo gallery curated by Associated Press photo editors.

