Watch live as Australia’s climate change minister Chris Bowen speaks on country’s aim to become Renewable Energy Superpower on Tuesday (21 November).

Minister Bowen will speak on the international dynamics affecting global climate action and how Australia’s ambition to become a Renewable Energy Superpower can help the world in the rapid transformation to reach net zero emissions.

Bowen previously told a green energy conference that taking action on climate change is a “moral imperative” but Australia can have “an even bigger impact” by helping other nations decarbonise.

It comes as Australians now have an opportunity to share their views on how the agriculture and land sectors can play a part in the Government’s economy-wide Net Zero 2050 Plan.