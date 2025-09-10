Australia to spend $1.1 billion on stealthy, long-range underwater attack drones

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia will spend 1.7 billion Australian dollars ($1.1 billion) on building dozens of locally developed underwater attack drones, Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Wednesday.

The first of the stealthy, long-range Ghost Sharks will be delivered to the Australian navy in January next year under a five-year contract with Sydney-based Anduril Australia, Marles said.

“Australia is leading the world in terms of autonomous, underwater military capabilities,” Marles told reporters in Sydney.

The large, autonomous underwater vehicles would significantly boost Australia’s undersea warfare capabilities, complementing a fleet of submarines powered with U.S. nuclear technology, Marles said.

The first of those submarines provided under the AUKUS partnership with the United States and Britain won’t be delivered to Australia until 2032.

Marles would not say precisely how many Ghost Sharks would be built. But he said the Australian navy would be provided with “dozens” over the next five years.

He also wouldn’t comment on the Ghost Sharks' range other than to describe it as “very long range.”

As an island continent and a trading nation, Australia sees the possibility of its sea routes being blocked by an enemy as a major strategic threat.

A Chinese navy flotilla conducted a live-fire exercise in the sea between Australia and New Zealand in February in what was widely regarded as a demonstration of China's growing military reach.

The flotilla almost completely circumnavigated Australia. The Chinese navy rarely travels so far south.

California-based Anduril Industries was contracted in 2022 to produce three Ghost Shark prototypes for the Australian navy.

The Ghost Shark is designed to perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance roles as well as strike operations, a government statement said.

Chief of Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond said the drones could be launched from the shore and from surface ships.

Hammond said he expected the “undersea battlespace” will become increasingly congested and contested.

“I believe our allies and partners will continue to enjoy a capability advantage in that space provided we invest in capabilities like Ghost Shark and others as well as our crewed systems for years to come,” Hammond said.