Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Austria stepping up police checks in border areas after Germany liberalizes cannabis rules

Austria's top security official says the country will step up police checks near its border with Germany after its neighbor legalized the possession of limited amounts of cannabis for recreational use

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 02 April 2024 13:57
Austria Germany Cannabis
Austria Germany Cannabis
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Austria will step up police checks near its border with Germany after its neighbor legalized the possession of limited amounts of cannabis for recreational use, the country's top security official said Tuesday.

Germany's new rules went into force Monday, legalizing possession by adults of up to 25 grams (nearly 1 ounce) of marijuana for recreational purposes and allowing individuals to grow up to three plants for their personal use.

A second part of the legislation, under which German residents age 18 and older will be allowed to join nonprofit cannabis-growing clubs from which they can buy marijuana, takes effect July 1.

European countries have a patchwork of rules on and approaches to cannabis, which remains illegal for recreational use in most places. Austria has no plans to follow Germany's lead and says it is keen to prevent any cross-border trade.

“The police will conduct intensified checks, particularly in areas near the border, to take addictive substances and drivers under the influence of drugs out of circulation,” Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said in a statement. “This is about the protection of all road users.”

His ministry said plain-clothes police officers and specialists from regional transport departments trained to recognize symptoms of impairment through drugs will be deployed.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in