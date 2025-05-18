AP PHOTOS: Austria welcomes JJ back home after winning Eurovision Song Contest

Austrian fans have enthusiastically welcomed classically trained singer JJ back home at Vienna airport after he won the Eurovision Song Contest with “Wasted Love.”
As JJ walked through the gate, hundreds of fans on Sunday cheered, some played his song, and others surrounded the new star, hugging him and asking for autographs. The 24-year-old countertenor’s winning song combines operatic, multi-octave vocals with a techno twist.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
