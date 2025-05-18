Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Austria welcomes JJ back home after winning Eurovision Song Contest

Via AP news wire
Sunday 18 May 2025 17:02 BST

Austrian fans have enthusiastically welcomed classically trained singer JJ back home at Vienna airport after he won the Eurovision Song Contest with “Wasted Love.”

As JJ walked through the gate, hundreds of fans on Sunday cheered, some played his song, and others surrounded the new star, hugging him and asking for autographs. The 24-year-old countertenor’s winning song combines operatic, multi-octave vocals with a techno twist.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

