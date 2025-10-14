US auto giant sounds the alarm about $1.6b problem after driver perk was axed
The company said it is bracing for additional hits as it shifts strategy
U.S. automaker General Motors will record a negative impact of $1.6 billon in its next quarter after tax incentives for electric vehicles were cut and rules governing emissions relaxed.
The EV tax credit, which saw car buyers receive $7,500 for new EVs and up to $4,000 for used ones, ended last month.
General Motors had led the way among U.S. car manufacturers with plans to convert production to an electric fleet of vehicles.
In a regulatory filing Tuesday, it said it will have to book charges that include non-cash impairment and other charges of $1.2 billion due to EV capacity adjustments.
There's also $400 million in charges mostly related to contract cancellation fees and commercial settlements associated with EV-related investments.
GM warned that it may take additional hits as it adjusts production, with non-cash charges potentially impacting operations and cash flow in the future.
The company said that its EV capacity realignment doesn't impact its retail portfolio of Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac EVs currently in production, and that it expects those models to remain available to consumers.
The company’s shares dipped 3% before the opening bell Tuesday.