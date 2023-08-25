Jump to content

Bahamas introduces bills to legalize marijuana for medical and religious purposes

The government of the Bahamas has unveiled several bills aimed at legalizing marijuana for medical and religious purposes, joining other Caribbean nations that have taken similar steps

Via AP news wire
Friday 25 August 2023 16:15
Antigua Bahamas Marijuana
The government of the Bahamas has unveiled several bills aimed at legalizing marijuana for medical and religious purposes, joining other Caribbean nations that have taken similar steps.

Officials said licenses for cultivation, retail, transport and religious use would only be granted to companies that are entirely Bahamian owned. Licenses for research, testing and manufacturing would be awarded to companies that are at least 30% Bahamian owned.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder told reporters Thursday that marijuana for religious purposes could only be smoked on the premises of a licensed organization.

The government envisions creating a Cannabis Authority to regulate the industry.

Public hearings on the issue are scheduled for September, and legislation could be approved before next year.

Other Caribbean nations have relaxed their marijuana laws. Antigua decriminalized marijuana use for the general public. Jamaica also decriminalized small amounts of marijuana, while the U.S. Virgin Islands recently authorized its recreational and sacramental use.

